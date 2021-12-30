Preseason All-American Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Northwestern preseason All-American safety Brandon Joseph officially entered the NCAA transfer portal this afternoon.

In his third season with the Wildcats, Joseph totaled 80 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one sack.

This comes after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 52 stops, intercepted six passes and broke up eight while earning multiple first-team All-American honors.

“Northwestern gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills at the highest level in the Big Ten,” Joseph wrote. “I am forever grateful for that opportunity.”

Joseph, who will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop, should be a hot commodity on the transfer market.

After going 7-2 and winning the Citrus Bowl in 2020, Northwestern slumped to a 3-9 mark this season. The Wildcats will look to bounce back next fall, but will not have one of their top defenders now that Joseph is leaving the program.