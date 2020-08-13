Northwestern Shares Message From Widow Of Coach Randy Walker

Northwestern football was one of the Big Ten programs that had its season halted when the conference elected to postpone fall sports.

One of the reported reasons why the Big Ten elected to push the season back was the finding of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in some of the conference’s athletes who tested positive for COVID-19. The condition is usually caused by a viral infection.

Back in 2004, then-Northwestern football head coach Randy Walker battled a viral heart infection. On June 29, 2006, he passed away of a heart attack at the age of 52.

This afternoon, the Northwestern football Twitter account shared a message from Walker’s widow Tammy. In it, she warns against the dangers of myocarditis, which was the condition her husband was afflicted with less than two years before his untimely death.

“The Big Ten made the right decision to cancel fall sports,” Tammy Weikert Walker wrote above a picture of her late husband. “This is the former head football coach of Northwestern University, 1999-2006. In 2004 he was diagnosed with myocarditis, the heart condition now being associated with Covid19. In 2006, he died suddenly from the heart damage caused by a virus. He was perfectly healthy before the diagnosis.

“Covid19 is serious and very contagious. I am his widow. He never got to meet his 2 grandchildren or finish his coaching career. I understand the heartbreak for the student-athlete and coaches but better to miss one year than the rest of your life.”

Some people are reading about myocarditis for the first time in recent weeks. For ‘Cats fans, it’s unfortunately all too familiar. Miss you, Coach Walk. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JZvH3nIg06 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2020

Walker went 37-45 with three bowl appearances in seven seasons at Northwestern. He helped the Wildcats tie for the Big Ten regular season title in 2000.

Walker’s death left a major void in the program that lingers to this day. Clearly, his widow does not want anyone else from Northwestern football–or another team–to suffer the same fate as her husband.