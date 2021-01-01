Watch: Northwestern Has Awesome Gatorade Bath After Win

Between the sponsor-appropriate “baths” at the Cheez-It and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and the speculation about the mayonnaise bath that never came at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, there has been a lot of attention paid to what is being poured on coaches this bowl season. Northwestern’s win over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl was your classic Gatorade bath, but it was a special one given the circumstances.

Defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz coached his final game, ending an impressive 51-year college coaching career. He began as a graduate assistant under legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, and wound up bouncing around to schools like Arizona, Purdue, Western Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, before settling in at Northwestern in 2008.

Today’s impressive performance, a 35-19 win, caps one of the best seasons in Northwestern history. It was also the 400th win of Mike Hankwitz’s career. It’s hard to script a better finish to a career than that.

As the clock wound down, Wildcat players went to give Hankwitz, not Pat Fitzgerald, the customary Gatorade bath. Rather than sneak up on him, he fully embraced the awesome sendoff.

Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who started as a graduate assistant with Bo Schembechler at Michigan in 1970, wins Game #400, willingly takes Gatorade bath. pic.twitter.com/OVEf2axdfS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2021

You really have to love that as a great college football moment. It comes after his defense held Auburn to just 361 yards of offense, and an impressive 2.3 yards per rush, bottling up Auburn’s backs all game long.

The No. 14 Wildcats move to 7-2 on the season with the win.

Congratulations to Mike Hankwitz on an impressive career. We wish him well in retirement.

[Darren Rovell]