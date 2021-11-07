Protesters halted Saturday night’s Big Ten clash between Northwestern and Iowa.

Several protesters stormed onto the field at Ryan Field in the first half of the Iowa-Northwestern game.

The protesters appeared to be drawing awareness to a number of issues. One sign referenced “the war on Palestine.” Another called for the police department in Evanston, Ill. to be abolished.

The protest lasted around five minutes before police escorted them off the field. Play was resumed after about a five-minute delay.

Protestors just rushed the field Signs read “stop funding the war on Palestine” and “Abolish NUPD. Invest in Black Lives.” #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/XCbbKMRSiT — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) November 7, 2021

During the protest, an Iowa fan reportedly ran onto the field to try and rip the signs held by the protesters. It’s unclear if the individual was successful in the attempt.

Regardless, a wild scene unfolded at Ryan Field on Saturday night.

NU students are protesting the Northwestern Police Department on the field. Now an Iowa fan is running on the field trying to rip the banners. Crazy stuff at Ryan Field. pic.twitter.com/FKoqf8a2Gm — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) November 7, 2021

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time a protest halts play during a college football game.

A Harvard-Yale game back in 2019 was delayed for 48 minutes because of a protest.

“The annual Harvard-Yale football game Saturday was briefly delayed due to protesters on the field at the Yale Bowl,” wrote Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. “The protest, which caused a 48-minute delay, began following the second quarter of the game at the Yale Bowl when more than 150 people stormed the field with signs. The protesters, led by students and alumni of both schools, were demanding the colleges stop funding of fossil fuel companies.”

Luckily, Saturday night’s Iowa-Northwestern game delay lasted just five minutes.

It’ll be interesting to hear what Pat Fitzgerald and Kirk Ferentz have to say about the protest after the game.