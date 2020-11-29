The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Northwestern WR Suffers Scary Injury At Michigan State

Northwestern college football coach Pat Fitzgerald leading his team onto the Pinstripe Bowl field.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Pat Fitzgerald head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats waits to lead his team onto the field to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Northwestern defeated Pittsburgh 31-24. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Northwestern wide receiver Berkeley Holman suffered a terrifying injury when playing the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon.

Holman ran toward the sideline to catch a pass before he was hit hard by a Michigan State defender. The Spartans defender’s shoulder appeared to hit Holman directly in the helmet. Take a look below.

The bang-bang play resulted in Holman laying still on the ground for several minutes. Northwestern’s medical staff immediately came on the field to examine the wide receiver. He was eventually carted off the field. This was obviously a very scary situation.

Holman lay still for a long time, but gave nearby players and coaches a thumbs up as he left the field on the cart. This is an encouraging sign in a very serious situation.

Berkeley Holman is reportedly “awake, alert and talking,” and is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation this evening, per Northwestern reporter Adam Hoge.

Plenty of fans are sending their love and thoughts to the Northwestern football program Saturday evening. There’s plenty of concerned fans hoping for the best for the Northwestern wide receiver.

“Prayers for Berkeley Holman. Hope he’ll make a full recovery. Seeing that hit was nasty and scary as all hell,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

We’re also hoping Berkeley makes a full and speedy recovery.

The latest reports indicate he is awake and alert, which is obviously an encouraging sign.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.