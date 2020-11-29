Northwestern wide receiver Berkeley Holman suffered a terrifying injury when playing the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon.

Holman ran toward the sideline to catch a pass before he was hit hard by a Michigan State defender. The Spartans defender’s shoulder appeared to hit Holman directly in the helmet. Take a look below.

Dear god, I hope Berkeley Holman from @NUFBFamily is OK. Brutal hit. pic.twitter.com/HT5TpQObZv — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) November 28, 2020

The bang-bang play resulted in Holman laying still on the ground for several minutes. Northwestern’s medical staff immediately came on the field to examine the wide receiver. He was eventually carted off the field. This was obviously a very scary situation.

Northwestern rallies as a team as WR Berkeley Holman is carted off the field. This one is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/2CZoGLW14I — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) November 28, 2020

Stretcher and cart coming out for Northwestern WR Berkeley Holman. Medical staff has been on the field for a while. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 28, 2020

Holman lay still for a long time, but gave nearby players and coaches a thumbs up as he left the field on the cart. This is an encouraging sign in a very serious situation.

So great to see the thumbs up there. 👍 We're wishing the best to Berkeley Holman, who was carted off after a hit but gave the thumbs up to his @NUFBFamily teammates: pic.twitter.com/jgLxCaCe42 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2020

Berkeley Holman is reportedly “awake, alert and talking,” and is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation this evening, per Northwestern reporter Adam Hoge.

After a scary hit, Northwestern WR Berkeley Holman is awake, alert and talking. Being taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 28, 2020

Plenty of fans are sending their love and thoughts to the Northwestern football program Saturday evening. There’s plenty of concerned fans hoping for the best for the Northwestern wide receiver.

“Prayers for Berkeley Holman. Hope he’ll make a full recovery. Seeing that hit was nasty and scary as all hell,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

We’re also hoping Berkeley makes a full and speedy recovery.

The latest reports indicate he is awake and alert, which is obviously an encouraging sign.