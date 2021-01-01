Pat Fitzgerald Has Telling Comment On His Coaching Future

As the college football draws to a close, one name emerged as a favorite to fill one of the many NFL head coaching vacancies: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald.

The 46-year-old defensive-minded Wildcat lifer improbably turned his team around in 2020, drawing attention from many at the pro level. Northwestern went 3-9 in 2019 but rebounded to go 6-2 this season thanks to some key transfers and Fitzgerald’s coaching.

The Wildcats earned their seventh win of the year on Friday afternoon with a dominant win over Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. No. 14 Northwestern jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never relinquished the gap, going onto win 35-19. Grad transfer Peyton Ramsey earned the game’s MVP trophy, racking up 341 total yards and four scores in the victory.

With Northwestern going 7-2 and making another appearance in the Big Ten Championship, Fitzgerald’s stock has never been higher. However, the Wildcats program leader sounded focused on sustaining the school’s success in the future when he spoke with reporters on Friday.

“We’re knocking on the door of where we want this program to be, winning Big Ten Championships…this thing is rolling,” Fitzgerald said in postgame press conference per Inside NU.

"We're knocking on the door of where we want this program to be, winning Big Ten Championships…this thing is rolling." Then adds there's a lot of recruiting excitement. It SURE sounds like he's ready to return next year. — Inside NU (@insidenu) January 1, 2021

Fitzgerald likely wasn’t thinking much about his own future after Friday’s win. In part, that’s because other history was made at the Citrus Bowl.

Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz earned his 400th career win with the bowl victory. The 51-year coaching veteran announced that he would retire earlier once the season ended. The long-time Wildcats’ assistant helped make Northwestern a defensive powerhouse throughout his years with the program. Fittingly, he received the Gatorade bath as the team locked up the win.

More will come on Fitzgerald’s future in Evanston. Although it would be surprising to see him leave the Wildcats, many NFL teams will be calling this offseason.

But Fitzgerald’s decision can wait. On Friday night, the Wildcats will celebrate their Citrus Bowl victory and send off Hankwitz in the best way possible.