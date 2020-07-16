Pat Fitzgerald Says B1G Coaches Haven’t Discussed Spring Season

Several Power Five conferences are having internal discussions about playing college football in the spring of 2021. The Big Ten coaches have yet to discuss the idea.

College football’s 2020 season remains a mystery at this point. The Ivy League made the decision to push the 2020 season to the spring. Meanwhile, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled non-conference schedules to buy some time.

One of the ideas that’s been floated around within college football is delaying the season until the spring. This would allow programs more time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s also the hope that playing football in the spring would allow fans to attend games while football in the fall would likely featured a limited fan capacity for programs across the country.

Delaying the 2020 season until the spring appears to be a plausible solution. But Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald says the Big Ten coaches have yet to discuss the idea.

“We have not had that conversation in the Big Ten, at least with the coaches and when we’ve had private meetings, we have not had that conversation,” Fitzgerald said on Big Ten Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports. “. . . We probably have to be starting and discussing the ‘what ifs.’ What if the season gets shortened? What if the season gets paused? Do we need to move it to the spring? All of those discussions will unfold.”

The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to make a major decision on the 2020 season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the conference goes ahead of the pack, once again, in coming weeks.

While the Big Ten coaches have yet to discuss football in the spring, it still seems plausible amid the pandemic.