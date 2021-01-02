Pat Fitzgerald’s Tweet About Big Ten Football Went Viral

Some people may have been doubting Ohio State heading into last night’s Sugar Bowl against Clemson. Pat Fitzgerald wasn’t one of them.

Fitzgerald’s Northwestern team faced the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game in December. In that meeting. a depleted Ohio State roster shook off a hungry Wildcat team to win the conference championship.

The Big Ten has taken its share of slings and arrows this season due to how it handled COVID-19 and the scheduling issues that resulted, plus the fact that traditional programs like Penn State and Michigan had poor seasons.

However, the Buckeyes put their best foot forward for the league on Friday night, and Fitzgerald made sure all of his Twitter followers knew it.

Big – Ten – Foot – Ball

👏🏼 – 👏🏼 – 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Big – Ten – Foot – Ball

👏🏼 – 👏🏼 – 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cRoicHj3Lt — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) January 2, 2021

Conference supremacy during bowl season is always a tricky subject, as it can be tough to truly judge how good a league was by boiling everything down to individual games after teams have been off for several weeks.

However, last night was a powerful statement for Ohio State, and for the Big Ten in general. There are three premier programs in college football right now, and the best team in the oldest conference in America is one of them.