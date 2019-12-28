Report: Panthers Reached Out To College Head Coach For Interview

Earlier this month, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera following a four-game losing streak.

After struggling to finish the season well, the Panthers are on the hunt for a new head coach.

According to a new report, that search led the Panthers to the collegiate level. NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported the Panthers “reached out” to Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

La Confora suggested Fitzgerald likely won’t leave for Carolina, but could take the Chicago Bears job – if it comes open.

The Carolina Panthers reached out to Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald about their vacancy, league sources said, though he opted not to formally interview for the position…There is a strong sense among NFL executives that if Fitzgerald ever did leave Northwestern, it would be for the Chicago Bears job.

Fitzgerald has been on the short list of several NFL jobs over the year. He reportedly interviewed with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets before the 2019 season.

Northwestern struggled this season and failed to make a bowl game for just the fifth time under Fitzgerald. Despite the struggles, it doesn’t sound like Fitzgerald is ready to make the leap to the NFL just yet.

