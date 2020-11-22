After an underwhelming Week 11, Week 12 of the college football season gave us plenty of drama and close calls across the country. As a result, this week’s Coaches’ Poll saw a lot of movement.

Making the biggest jump by far was Northwestern, which upset Wisconsin to move into 13th in the rankings. With their win, the Wildcats control their own destiny in the Big Ten title race. Two wins in the final three games will all but assure them a trip to Indianapolis.

But despite their 5-0 record, the Wildcats are still one spot behind Indiana. The Hoosiers gave Ohio State one of their toughest regular season games in years before losing 42-35. Even with the loss, the Coaches’ Poll only saw them fall to 12th.

Two other teams had a much bigger drop after losses. Wisconsin fell to 20th after losing to Northwestern, while Oklahoma State fell to 22nd after losing to arch-rival Oklahoma.

Here is the full Coaches’ Poll top 25 following Week 12:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati BYU Miami Georgia Oregon Indiana Northwestern Oklahoma Iowa State Marshall Coastal Carolina USC Auburn Wisconsin Texas Oklahoma State UNC UL-Lafayette Tulsa

The top nine remained unchanged with every team above Indiana winning their game or having a bye. With Indiana’s loss, Georgia replaced them.

Dropping off the list entirely was Liberty, which fell to NC State. Replacing them on the list are Tulsa, who currently own the second-best record in the AAC, and had a close win over Tulane last week.

Week 13 has a lot of potential with No. 15 Iowa State playing No. 21 Texas in a crucial Big 12 game. We’ll also see Notre Dame on the road against No. 23 UNC.

But the big game is the Iron Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 19 Auburn.

Which Week 13 matchups are you looking forward to?