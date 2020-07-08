Decision Made On Northwestern-Wisconsin Game At Wrigley Field

The 2020 college football game between Wisconsin and Northwestern was initially slated to be played at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field. But the ongoing pandemic has forced the Wildcats to change the venue.

On Wednesday, Northwestern announced that the November 7 matchup against the Badgers will no longer be played at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats athletic department cited the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic as a major hurdle.

In an official statement, athletic director Jim Phillips called it “a disappointing conclusion to reach” but also the right one. He noted the uncertainty of both football and baseball, plus the possibility of limited attendance making it a choice the school had to make.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Phillips said. “The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

The 2020 Big Ten matchup would have been the first matchup between Northwestern and Wisconsin at the historic baseball venue. It would have been just the second football game played there since 1938.

But there’s simply too much uncertainty with the nationwide pandemic right now.

This game at that venue is one of many casualties as college football tries to navigate its way back.