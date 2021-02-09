Wrigley Field To Host 2021 Big Ten Football Game

Big Ten football will be returning to the iconic Wrigley Field in the 2021 season.

Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs, will become a gridiron later this year. Big Ten programs Northwestern and Purdue announced on Tuesday the two teams will meet at Wrigley Field on Nov. 20 of 2021.

“Northwestern Athletics and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that Wildcats football will return to Wrigley Field on November, 20, 2021, when the ‘Cats host Purdue in the Wildcats Classic,” Northwestern released in a statement. “… Chicago’s Big Ten Team returns to the Friendly Confines for the first time since November 20, 2010, when Northwestern hosted the first college football game in the venue since 1938. ESPN College GameDay originated its broadcast from the corner of Clark & Addison, with the historic Wrigley Field marquee —painted purple — serving as the backdrop.”

Playing a Big Ten football game at Wrigley Field will be an unforgettable experience for the players and coaching staffs. Both Northwester and Purdue are excited for the opportunity.

Northwestern and Purdue were supposed to play at Wrigley Field during the 2020 season. The pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.

The two Big Ten programs cancelled this season’s showdown at Wrigley Field out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the pandemic.

It has yet to be announced whether or not fans will be able to attend the Big Ten showdown at Wrigley Field later this year. It’ll depend on the Big Ten’s ruling on fan attendance for the 2021 season.