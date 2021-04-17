The Spun

1 Player Is Dominating Ohio State’s Spring Game Today

A general view of Ohio State's stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State has produced plenty of star defensive ends over the years, including the likes of Chase Young and the Bosa brothers. It’s only fitting the Buckeyes have another potential superstar defensive lineman on their hands.

Ohio State played its spring scrimmage on Saturday, giving fans an opportunity to evaluate the team’s current roster. It also gave the players an opportunity to impress and perhaps elevate their status on the team.

One player in particular dominated the scrimmage: defensive end Jack Sawyer. The five-star true freshman couldn’t be contained on Saturday. He came up with three sacks in less than two quarters of play.

We were getting a bit worried Ohio State didn’t have enough star players (kidding). But it looks like Sawyer is poised to be a breakout player for the Buckeyes later this fall.

Take a look at one of Jack Sawyer’s three sacks on the day. He certainly displays elite explosiveness.

Of course, it’s just a spring game, so it’s difficult to really evaluate personnel. But it’s hard not to notice the talent Sawyer brought with him to Columbus.

The real question for the Buckeyes this upcoming season is at quarterback. Justin Fields is off to the NFL. That leaves C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord competing for the starting gig. Stroud appears to be in the lead at the moment, but there’s plenty of time left until the 2021 season.

Whichever quarterback gets the start will have a talented defense, led by Sawyer, to back him up.


