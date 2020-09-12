2 Dates Are Being Thrown Around For A Big Ten Football Restart

A Big Ten fall football season appears to be in the works. Two dates are being thrown around as to when the conference could begin its respective 2020 season.

As expected, the Big Ten is backtracking on its original decision to delay the 2020 season until 2021. A number of Saturday reports indicate university presidents are expected to vote within the next 72 hours on whether to start the 2020 season later this fall rather than early next year.

There’s still some confusion as to when the Big Ten could actually begin its 2020 season. But one college football insider clarified there’s two dates being thrown around for the start of the Big Ten season.

Per college football insider Ralph Russo, the Big Ten is eyeing both Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 as start dates. Both appear to be a bit “aggressive,” per Russo. At the moment, Oct. 17 figures to be the most realistic start date for the Big Ten’s season.

“Re: The Big Ten. I think there are some in the Big Ten eyeing Oct. 10 as a best-case scenario start,” Russo said. “If the presidents sign off, and there is legit optimism but i don’t know what that’s worth, i think Oct. 17 seems more realistic. Even that might be a tad aggressive.”

If Big Ten univerisites approve starting the football season in October, the conference would join the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the Power Five conferences playing football this fall.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 appears to be content with its decision to delay football until next year.

Big news should be coming out of the Big Ten within the next 72 hours.