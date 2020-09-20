The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Former Ohio State Stars Carted Off The Field Today

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Week 2 in the NFL is off to a rough start for former Ohio State football stars Nick Bosa and Parris Campbell. Both have been carted off with injuries.

Campbell, the Indianapolis Colts’ second-year wide receiver, took a hard hit to his knee from Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith while running the ball on a sweep. He was in immediate pain on the ground.

Bosa, meanwhile, had his leg buckle while he was engaged with a New York Jets offensive lineman during a running play. The second-year star seemed to know right away it could be a serious issue.

Clearly, Bosa is the bigger loss given how dominant he was as a rookie. However, the Colts have high hopes for Campbell this year, and he played well in Week 1.

The video for both plays can be seen below.

Elsewhere around the league, Dallas Cowboys running back and former OSU star Ezekiel Elliott fumbled early in the first quarter. Like we said, the day isn’t going well for ex-Buckeyes right now.

We’ll keep you posted on Campbell and Bosa’s statuses. Hopefully neither is injured as seriously as they first appeared to be.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.