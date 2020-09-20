2 Former Ohio State Stars Carted Off The Field Today

Week 2 in the NFL is off to a rough start for former Ohio State football stars Nick Bosa and Parris Campbell. Both have been carted off with injuries.

Campbell, the Indianapolis Colts’ second-year wide receiver, took a hard hit to his knee from Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith while running the ball on a sweep. He was in immediate pain on the ground.

Bosa, meanwhile, had his leg buckle while he was engaged with a New York Jets offensive lineman during a running play. The second-year star seemed to know right away it could be a serious issue.

Clearly, Bosa is the bigger loss given how dominant he was as a rookie. However, the Colts have high hopes for Campbell this year, and he played well in Week 1.

A bad start to the day for two second-year NFL Buckeyes: Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and wide receiver Parris Campbell both carted off the field with apparent knee injuries. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 20, 2020

The video for both plays can be seen below.

Doesn’t look good for Nick Bosa pic.twitter.com/cW1NDByaPs — JPA (@jpafootball) September 20, 2020

#Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee) was carted off after this hit by Harrison Smith. @WISH_TVpic.twitter.com/hWIybxsdvS — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 20, 2020

Elsewhere around the league, Dallas Cowboys running back and former OSU star Ezekiel Elliott fumbled early in the first quarter. Like we said, the day isn’t going well for ex-Buckeyes right now.

We’ll keep you posted on Campbell and Bosa’s statuses. Hopefully neither is injured as seriously as they first appeared to be.