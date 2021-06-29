2 Veteran Ohio State Players Officially Off The Team

Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting two veteran Ohio State wide receivers wouldn’t be on the team when the 2021 season kicked off.

Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham reported that Jaylen Harris and Ellijah Gardiner won’t be playing in 2021. Birmingham reported the two are “no longer playing football.”

Well, nearly three weeks later, that news appears to have been confirmed. On Tuesday afternoon, Eleven Warriors reviewed Ohio State’s roster and notice that neither Harris nor Gardiner were there.

Here’s more via Eleven Warriors:

Neither of their departures from the team comes as a major surprise, as neither of them appeared in any games in 2020 nor were they expected to see significant playing time in 2021. In a loaded wide receiver room led by senior Chris Olave, junior Garrett Wilson, sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming and freshmen Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard, Harris and Gardiner were buried on the depth chart with no likely path to the field.

Neither Harris nor Gardiner contributed much on the field during their time with the Buckeyes. Harris caught five passes for 54 yards while Gardiner caught one pass for 10 yards.

Expect Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to be the main targets for the Buckeyes when the 2021 season kicks off. Both are capable of winning the Biletnikoff award – given to the nation’s best wide receiver.