Kyion Grayes II, Elite 2022 Wide Receiver, Announces His Commitment

Commitments have started to roll in for the class of 2022, as some of the top high school prospects in the country determine their future in football. On Sunday, Ohio State landed a huge target, as four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes II announced his verbal commitment to the Big Ten powerhouse.

Grayes II was a player on the rise, moving up the ladder to become the No. 127 overall prospect in the class of 2022 at the time of his decision. The junior wide receiver previously committed in his home state, to the Arizona Wildcats, as just a three-star, but has since gained far more recognition on the national scale.

The Chandler (Ariz.) High wideout apparently hasn’t paid much attention to those recruiting designations. He did hit it off with Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline and cited the connection as a massive reason for his choice to head to Columbus.

“Honestly, I don’t even look at the rankings like that no more,” Grayes told Eleven Warriors. “I just feel like I control what I can control and that’s how I play on the field and how I act and all that. Honestly, the rankings to me, I just leave it at that. If you’re a good player, you’re a good player. That’s what Coach Hart said: ‘If you’re a good player, I’ll come find you.’ And that’s what he did with me.”

The Buckeyes “found” Grayes at just the right time, scooping him up just two months after his de-commitment from Arizona.

Four-star WR Kyion Grayes II of Chandler (Ariz.) High, the No. 127 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to Ohio State. https://t.co/sEV5FXWm8q — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) February 28, 2021

The top-rated wide receiver recruit in the state of Arizona actually gave Hartline and Ohio State his own personal pledge back in December. Grayes waited to announced his commitment publicly until Sunday, giving him time to officially visit his future program.

“(Hartline) just said, “Take your time and whenever you’re ready to make the decision, we’ll take you,’” Grayes said, via Eleven Warriors. “So I was just letting everything cool and keeping it down and then went from there.

“(Hartline said) all I needed to know was, ‘As long as you told me that, you’re good. Your spot’s good, you’re there and in here with us. Just don’t rush the process.’”

Grayes II will join a star-studded 2022 recruiting class at Ohio State that includes No. 1 overall prospect, quarterback Quinn Ewers. If the Buckeyes continue to add more young talent, the program should be in good shape for the years to come.