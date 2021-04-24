247Sports Predicts College Football Playoff Foursome For 2021 Season

With spring practices in full swing, 247Sports decided to put out its way-too-early predictions for next season’s College Football Playoff semifinals.

Last season, Ohio State knocked off Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, and Alabama took care of business against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. Alabama then capped off its undefeated season with a statement win over Ohio State, as the Buckeyes had no answer for Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.

Although just about every team in the country will have to deal with changes to either their roster, coaching staff or both, 247Sports believes we’ll get similar matchups for next year’s Playoff.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports currently has Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma as his Playoff foursome. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of these teams make the field, especially when you consider their history.

Here are the matchups from Crawford:

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

Crawford has Clemson and Alabama meeting in the national title game, which would make for a fun matchup between DJ Uiagalelei and Bryce Young.

Another national championship for Nick Saban would just be the cherry on top, whereas a title for Dabo Swinney would help him get back on track to being an all-time great.

Which four teams do you have making the College Football Playoff?