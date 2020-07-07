247Sports Releases Preseason Big Ten Football Media Poll

As we await word on whether the 2020 college football season will happen as scheduled, 247Sports has dropped its preseason Big Ten media poll.

Using its network of beat writers, 247Sports has compiled media polls for all of the Power 5 conferences. The ballots are logged and tallied, with first-place votes garnering seven points, second-place adding six and so on and so forth.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State is the runaway front-runner in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes racked up all 11 first-place votes in the 247Sports media poll, earning them 77 points.

Penn State is next with 64 points, followed by Michigan. The full Big Ten East looks like this:

1. Ohio State – 77 points (11)

2. Penn State – 64

3. Michigan – 56

4. Indiana – 42

5. Michigan State – 31

6. Maryland – 24

7. Rutgers – 14

Over in the Big Ten West, things are slightly tighter. Wisconsin picked up nine of 11 first-place votes, with Minnesota grabbing the other two.

The projected media standings for the Big Ten West are as follows:

1. Wisconsin – 75 points (9)

2. Minnesota – 64 (2)

3. Iowa – 50

4. Nebraska – 37

5. Purdue – 36

6. Northwestern – 29

7. Illinois – 15

If the 247Sports media poll is accurate, we’ll have Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game for the fourth time in seven years. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Wisconsin has a league-high six appearances in the Big Ten title game, but has not won the affair since back-to-back victories in 2011 and 2012. In addition to their three losses to OSU, the Badgers also fell to Penn State in 2016.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is 4-1 in Big Ten championship action, beating Wisconsin thrice and Northwestern in 2018 while losing to Michigan State in 2013.