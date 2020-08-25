Ohio State football won’t be playing this fall, but some of the Buckeyes top players have received preseason All-American honors.

Cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis were named preseason first-team All-America by the Associated Press, while quarterback Justin Fields garnered second-team honors. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the first-team quarterback.

Wade, Davis and Fields were all named preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation earlier this summer. All three are expected to be chosen in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Overall, 23 players who will not take the field this fall were named preseason All-Americans by the AP.

BREAKING: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard top AP preseason All-America team that includes 23 who won't play this fall. Read more from @ralphDrussoAP >> https://t.co/Mn43DjKCS1 pic.twitter.com/ReFLyXfnQS — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 25, 2020

If the Big Ten follows through on its plan to have a spring football season, it is unclear if Fields, Wade and Davis will participate, given their NFL Draft status.

“Right now, I’m just taking it day by day,” Fields said on Good Morning America last week. “One thing I’ve learned over this whole process is that things can change daily. So right now, I’m taking it each day at a time. I haven’t really thought about that. Hopefully I can can come up with a decision if that happens and I’ll just pray about it.”

Ohio State football checked in at No. 2 in the AP preseason top 25 on Monday as well–a bittersweet honor for Buckeye fans, players and coaches.