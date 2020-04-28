The Spun

3 Ohio State Players In First Round Of 2021 Mock Draft

Ohio State celebrates its win at Indiana.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Fields #1 and Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a touchdown in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up this past weekend, so now it’s time to look ahead toward next year’s potential class. Once again, it’s loaded with Ohio State prospects.

Ohio State saw a plethora of former players get drafted last week, such as Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Damon Arnette, Jeff Okudah, K.J. Hill, Jonah Jackson and Jashon Cornell.

While it might be considered way too early to predict what will happen during the 2021 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller gave his best shot at what the first round next April may look like.

Here are the three Ohio State prospects that landed in Miller’s first-round mock draft:

QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

(Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Justin Fields has all the necessary tools to be the next star quarterback in the NFL. In his first season as the starter for the Buckeyes, he threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Not only is Fields an efficient passer, he’s quite the playmaker in the open field. With the league evolving and starting to lean more toward dual-threat quarterbacks, the Ohio State product should be a hot commodity in next year’s draft.

DB Shaun Wade

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade in the Big Ten Championship Game.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Shaun Wade had the chance to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, he chose to go back to school and take another shot at winning a national championship.

Ohio State has sent plenty of cornerbacks to the NFL in recent years like Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah and Denzel Ward. Judging off the school’s recent history and Wade’s undeniable talent, he’ll be the next one in line.

WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave scores a touchdown against Michigan.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft was absolutely loaded at wideout. Fans should expect more of the same in 2021, as Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is one of many from his position group that could go in the first round.

Olave had 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. His ability to work the seams and come up in big moments should attract any teams in need of offensive help.

***

Do you think we’ll see these three Buckeyes go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

