4-Star 2021 WR Denzel Burke Announces Top 5 Schools

Denzel Burke is a four-star prospect who thrives on both sides of the ball at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School. After picking up a ton of offers from elite programs, Burke is ready to narrow down his list of schools.

On Tuesday, Burke revealed his list of five schools – four from the Pac-12 and one from the Big Ten. Making the cut were Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington.

247Sports rates Burke as the No. 178 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 9 athlete in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Arizona.

Last month Burke released a top ten list. But he has since removed in-state Arizona, along with Auburn, LSU, Nebraska and Texas.

As a junior, Burke recorded 313 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. On defense, he added another two interceptions.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Burke said that he’s leaning towards playing defensive back in college. But he said at the time he remains open to the idea of playing wide receiver.

Recruiting analyst Blair Angulo wrote back in 2018 that Burke compares to Chiefs wideout Demarcus Robinson. Angulo feels that Burke would thrive as an offensive player at the NFL level.

Via 247Sports:

“Thin build with long arms and projectable frame. Should take good on weight over next few years. Fluid athlete that could thrive on offense or defense. Very good ball skills. Dynamic receiver with quickness to explode out of his breaks. Sets up defenders well to gain separation after the catch. Speed makes him a threat to score from anywhere. Decent in coverage as a defender with fluidity to stick to wideouts. Must improve physicality and durability. Potential multi-year starter and NFL Draft Day 3 selection.”

