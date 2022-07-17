4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman.

Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.

The Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes product has impressive athletic bloodlines. His father, Odell Thurman, was an all-SEC performer at Georgia and played three seasons at linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thurman's mother Kara Braxton played college basketball at Georgia before a career in the WNBA and overseas.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Thurman is the second four-star commitment for the Buckeyes in the 2023 class, joining Ty Lockwood.

Ohio State's 2023 haul currently ranks second nationally, trailing only Notre Dame.