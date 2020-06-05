4-Star WR Troy Stellato To Decide Between Ohio State, Clemson Today

Not too long ago, Ohio State and Clemson battled in a College Football Playoff Semifinal contest that saw the Tigers come out on top.

On Friday afternoon, the two elite college football programs will once again go head-to-head. However, this time, they’ll be fighting for an elite wide receiver recruit.

Troy Stellato, a four-star wide receiver from Florida, is set to announce his commitment at 12:00 p.m. ET. The top wide receiver recruit narrowed his decision down to Ohio State and Clemson in March.

Stellato had great things to say about both programs, even though he couldn’t fit in a last-second visit to Ohio State given health concerns around the country.

“I made that visit to Clemson and they rolled out the red carpet,” Stellato said via 247Sports. “I feel like Ohio State didn’t get the chance to do that for me. I felt this would be my first and only official visit.”

Stellato is the No. 22 wide receiver recruit in the 2021 class. He’s also the No. 19 recruit from the state of Florida and the No. 125 recruit overall, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The speedy wide receiver said he developed a great relationship with both programs, but someone has to win in the end. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions suggest he’ll choose the Tigers this afternoon.

Ohio State vs. Clemson is turning into a rivalry – at least lately.