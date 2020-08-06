4 Teams Received No. 1 Votes In The Preseason Coaches’ Poll Top 25

On Wednesday, USA Today revealed its annual preseason Coaches’ Poll Top 25. The top spot for the preseason rankings went to Clemson, which isn’t all that surprising since Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence are back for another season.

Clemson fell short to LSU in the national title game, but that doesn’t take away from the program’s recent dominance. Dabo Swinney has led the Tigers to five-straight ACC championships.

Although the majority of the first-place votes for the Coaches’ Poll went to Clemson, there were three other teams that received high praise from FBS head coaches.

Alabama, LSU and Ohio State were all given a few first-place votes in USA Today’s latest poll. The Buckeyes had the second-most votes, but they still trailed the Tigers by a decent margin.

Here’s how many first place votes each program received:

Clemson – 38 votes

Ohio State – 17 votes

LSU – 6 votes

Alabama – 4 votes

LSU lost a handful of marquee players to the 2020 NFL Draft, such as Joe Burrow, K’Lavon Chaisson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Queen. And yet, there are a couple of head coaches out there that believe Ed Oregon has the No. 1 team in the country. That speaks volumes about the talent on the roster for this fall.

An argument could be made for Ohio State being the top team in the country. Justin Fields might just be the best quarterback in the country, and it’s pretty clear that Ryan Day can handle the pressure that comes with coaching an elite program.

The 2020 season should be extremely different due to all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Perhaps the only thing that’ll remain the same is seeing Power Five programs at the top of the Coaches’ Poll.