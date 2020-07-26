5-Star Michigan QB Commit Reacts To Penn State Recruit’s Ohio State Comment

Ohio State is on top of the heap in the Big Ten, but there are number of teams still gunning for the Buckeyes. Penn State and Michigan are among them.

Recently, highly-touted quarterback commits Christian Veilleux (Penn State) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) bonded together on Twitter. Their common ground? Beating Ohio State.

On Friday, Ohio State football’s official Twitter account posted a photo of former Buckeye star pass rushers Nick Bosa and Chase Young pursuing a quarterback. The tweet asked the question “You’re the quarterback. What’s your next move?”

Veilleux quote-tweeted the post and wrote simply “throw a touchdown.” McCarthy chimed in as well.

“Amen brotha,” he tweeted in response to Veilleux.

We have to admire the confidence here from both players. McCarthy wouldn’t be a five-star recruit–and Veilleux a four-star prospect–if they didn’t have strong belief in their abilities.

Still, it might be wise not to poke the bear here. Michigan hasn’t beaten Ohio State in nine years, and while Penn State has provided a legitimate challenge to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East, the Nittany Lions still find themselves in second place