5-Star Ohio State Commit Announces He’s Skipping Senior Season

Earlier this week, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season, with plans to play in the spring.

On Friday, one of the best high school football recruits in the nation announced he was taking advantage of that change.

Five-star defensive end recruit Jack Sawyer announced he’s not playing this year. Instead, the Ohio State commit said he plans to gear up for the Buckeyes’ spring season.

“After extensive discussion with my parents and coaches regarding the uncertainty of this high school football season and the probability of a spring collegiate season, I have decided to focus on training and preparation for my early enrollment at Ohio State,” Sawyer wrote.

“I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for their support throughout this difficult decision.”

Thankful for the awesome 3 years playing for Pickerington North. See you soon #BuckeyeNation. — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40) August 14, 2020

Sawyer is the No. 3 overall recruit from the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio State’s incredible 2021 class that ranks in the No. 1 class in the country.

It looks like he’s taking advantage of the Big Ten’s change and could even see the field for the Buckeyes this spring. Of course, that’s assuming the spring season goes on as planned.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer questioned whether a spring season is actually possible.

The upcoming college football season remains uncertain just over a month before kickoff.