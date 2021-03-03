The 8 Schools With The Most 2021 NFL Scouting Combine Invitations

The 2021 NFL Scouting Combine will take on a different form this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the league carried on a tradition and released the complete list of invitees on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 323 draft prospects earned the prestigious honor, with the typical powerhouse programs leading the way. According to a count by NFL reporter Albert Breer, the eight schools with the most invitees are Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M.

It’s unsurprising to see the Buckeyes atop the list based on their consistent ability to produce pro talent. The 2021 invitee class for the reigning Big Ten champs is led by quarterback Justin Fields, but boasts four additional offensive players, seven defenders and two special teamers for a total of 14 prospects.

Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame make up a three-way tie at 11 invitees for this year’s scouting combine. The group of Crimson Tide players is rich in explosive offensive talent, while the Bulldogs earned eight invitations on defense. The Fighting Irish also join the tie, despite potentially not having a first round prospect this year.

Florida earned the fifth-most invitations to this year’s combine, standing alone with nine prospects on the list.

The top-8 rounds out with another three-way tie between LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M. Despite disappointing year’s from the Tigers and the Wolverines, all three programs had eight players receive invitations to the 2021 Scouting Combine.

According to Breer, 24 of the 25 schools with the most invitations come from Power Five conferences. BYU stands alone as an independent, having had six players earn potential spots in this year’s field.

As previously mentioned, this 2021 Scouting Combine will look different this year due to COVID-19. The NFL sent out a memo in mid-January stating that all workouts for the normally in-person event will be conducted at each invitee’s pro day on campus. Teams will also be given the chance to conduct virtual interviews and allowed to carry out limited in-person medical examinations.