9 Teams In The Preseason AP Poll Aren’t Playing This Fall

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 poll on Monday, which included nine teams that won’t be playing this fall.

College football is close to beginning an unprecedented 2020 season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 each won’t be playing football this fall. Conference leaders opted to delay the fall season until the spring of 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward with the 2020 fall season.

Despite the fact Big Ten and Pac-12 programs won’t be playing this fall, the AP opted to include teams from each conference in the preseason top 25 poll. Overall, nine teams in the preseason AP Top 25 won’t even be playing football this fall.

Those teams including: Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), Oregon (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 12), Michigan (No. 16), USC (No. 17), Minnesota (No. 19), Utah (No. 22) and Iowa (No. 24).

— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2020

As pointed out by college football writer Stewart Mandel, based on the AP’s Top 25 Poll, there were supposed to be 11 games between ranked opponents in Sept. The headliner was set to take place in Eugene, Ore. with the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Oregon Ducks.

Now, that major non-conference contest, in addition to remaining 10 between ranked opponents, won’t be taking place this season.

By my count, there would have been 11 games in September between preseason AP Top 25 teams. Now: 0. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 24, 2020

Perhaps the toughest aspect of being either a Big Ten or Pac-12 fan will be the fact the three remaining Power Five conferences will be playing football in coming weeks. But fans at least still have a spring season to look forward to.