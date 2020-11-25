Aaron Craft Reacts To The Start Of Ohio State Basketball

Ohio State basketball opened its season today, and the Buckeyes immediately showed why they entered the year ranked in the top 25.

Led by a balanced scoring attack which featured five players in double-figures, Ohio State routed Illinois State, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead and cruising to a 94-67 victory over the overmatched Redbirds.

It was an impressive performance for Chris Holtmann’s unit, which is expected to finish near the top of the Big Ten this season. Former OSU star Aaron Craft came away excited by what he saw.

Craft is back stateside after a lengthy playing career overseas, and he seems to be pretty happy about it being much easier to watch his alma mater now.

“Great start for @OhioStateHoops! Gotta say I kind of like being able to watch a game at a normal time instead of figuring out the time difference,” Craft tweeted.

Ohio State was well on its way to another NCAA Tournament appearance before COVID-19 hit back in March. The Buckeyes should be back in the Big Dance in 2021.

OSU’s next game will be this Sunday against UMass Lowell.