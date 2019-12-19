Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer stepped down from his head coaching duties at Ohio State following the 2018 season. After spending the 2019 season in the broadcast booth, he could return to the sideline sooner than anticipated.

His name popped up for the Dallas Cowboys job, though Jerry Jones downplayed any interest in Meyer. The Spun previously reported that Meyer would accept the Cowboys position – if offered.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Meyer is interested in the NFL.

Here’s what Schefter had to say about Meyer’s NFL interest:

“I think Urban Meyer is interested in coaching in the NFL. I think he has an interest and would be open to talking to people about it. I think he is definitely interested in getting to the NFL if that were an option. He would sit down, he would listen and if the right opportunity I think he would be interested,” Schefter said on Get Up.

"I think Urban Meyer is interested."@AdamSchefter shares what he's hearing on the chances Urban Meyer will coach in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/7SgrWNONC2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 19, 2019

Meyer was in attendance at the Washington Redskins game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. That spurred more reports about Meyer’s interest in the NFL.

After how his rule ended at Ohio State, he might need to look to the NFL for his next coaching opportunity.

For now, Meyer will be busy breaking down college football bowl games for FOX Spots.