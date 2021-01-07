Alabama vs. Ohio State: Here’s How Much Tickets Cost

Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State is a hot ticket.

Just 16,000 fans (or 20 percent capacity) will be allowed into Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Buckeyes.

That exclusivity is driving up the price of a ticket to get in. The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship ticket will cost an average of $1,759.68. The cheapest ticket costs $1,045.

The average ticket price is not only 34 percent higher than last season’s national championship game. The $1,759.68 average price is the second-most expensive average ticket in national championship game history, per Patrick Schmidt of Fan Sided. Only 2018’s Alabama-Georgia championship game featured a higher average ticket price.

.@TickPick reports tickets for Alabama and Ohio State will be the 2nd-most expensive #NationalChampionship Average price = $1,759.68. Cheapest ticket = $1,045. 34% higher than the average. Alabama and Georgia tops at $2.210.06. Last year, LSU-Clemson averaged $1,584.99. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 7, 2021

This is quite a costly ticket, which is expected. The game is as exclusive a national championship game has ever been. And let’s not forget which teams are playing in it.

Alabama and Ohio State are two of the biggest brands in the entire sport. The opportunity to watch the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide square off in an exclusive title game is too good to pass up for some fans.

If all goes according to plan, Monday’s championship game should be a thriller as well. Justin Fields is playing as well as he’s ever been. Buckeyes back Trey Sermon has also become a superstar in a short span of two games.

Alabama would love nothing more than to upset Ohio State’s run. The Tide will have a chance to do so next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.