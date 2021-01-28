Alex Grinch Mentioned As A Candidate For The UCF Job

Tennessee’s decision to hire Josh Heupel could have a domino effect on the rest of the college football landscape, especially for the AAC.

Now that Heupel is the head coach of Tennessee’s football program, UCF has a massive hole to fill at this stage in this offseason. Heupel had a 28-8 record over the course of his three-year stint with the Knights.

UCF’s coaching search has just begun, but there is already one candidate emerging as a potential replacement for Heupel.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, former Ohio State assistant and current Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch could be one of UCF’s top targets.

Grinch spent the 2018 season with Ohio State before making the jump to Oklahoma. He was an instrumental part in the Sooners’ resurgence on defense, as they allowed just 21.7 points per game this past season.

Does #UCF replace Josh Heupel with a top assistant or go for a sitting head coach? This is one of the best Group of 5 coaching jobs in the country. Here's who we think UCF will consider in its search: https://t.co/iJUvERGXTw — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2021

It’s possible that Grinch could turn down a chance to become the head coach at UCF. Feldman’s report states that he passed up head coaching opportunities in the past.

Grinch could become a hot commodity next offseason if Oklahoma’s defense continues to take steps in the right direction.

We’ll know more about the UCF’s coaching search in the coming days. For now, it sounds like Grinch could be at the top of the program’s wishlist.