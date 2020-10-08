Allstate’s “Playoff Predictor” Still Thinks Ohio State Has Best Odds At Title

Despite not playing a single game yet this season, Ohio State has great odds to make the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Buckeyes are considered the favorite to win it all, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

Last year, the Buckeyes were one possession away from clinching a spot in the national title game. Although they lost plenty of firepower to the NFL, the duo of Ryan Day and Justin Fields should lead the program to another successful season.

It’s tough to judge this year’s Ohio State team simply off the fact that its season doesn’t begin until Oct. 24 against Nebraska. And yet, the Allstate Playoff Predictor values Ohio State over Alabama, Clemson and other title contenders.

According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, the Buckeyes have a 27 percent chance of winning the national title.

Alabama has a 25 percent chance of winning a national championship, whereas Clemson has a 17 percent chance of winning its second title in three years.

Ohio State’s first real test should come against Penn State on Oct. 31 at Beaver Stadium. A convincing win over the Nittany Lions would actually boost the Buckeyes’ odds of making the College Football Playoff.

There are only two ranked teams on Ohio State’s schedule at the moment, meanwhile Alabama has four ranked opponents to take care of.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the selection committee won’t penalize them as long as they look dominant this fall.

[Allstate Playoff Predictor]