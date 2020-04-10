Ohio State 4-Star Freshman Enters Transfer Portal

Alonzo Gaffney was one of the headliners of Ohio State basketball’s 2019 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9 power forward was a four-star player in the 2019 class.

Per the 247Sports composite rankings system, he was the No. 50 player in the country last year. He ranked No. 12 among power forwards and No. 2 in the state of Ohio.

He struggled to make an impact as a freshman for the Buckeyes though. In 17 games, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest, far from the expectations for most Top 50 recruits. Even with that lack of production, Gaffney is expected to take a shot at the pros.

Last month, it was reported that he will leave Ohio State, in hopes to be selected in the NBA Draft. Given his production, it seems fairly unlikely that he will go in the two rounds of the draft, especially with a lack of other opportunities to showcase his talents in person during the pre-draft cycle. He’s leaving his options open, it appears, and has also entered his name into the transfer portal.

Ohio State forward Alonzo Gaffney's plan has been to try his hand at the professional route. It should be noted that Gaffney just entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a source. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 9, 2020

This could wind up being a pretty tough offseason in terms of departures for the Buckeyes. Star forward Kaleb Wesson has declared for the NBA Draft already. He could withdraw his name and return for one more year, though it seems more likely that he stays in the draft. He has until June 3 to make that decision.

D.J. Carton, one of Alonzo Gaffney’s four-star 2019 classmates and a valuable contributor for the Buckeyes early in the season, stepped away from the team after 13 games. He will also transfer.

Chris Holtmann’s team was 21-10 and likely an NCAA Tournament lock before the NCAA canceled the balance of the postseason.