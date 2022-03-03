Analyst Names Most “Heated” Rivalry In College Sports

It’s no secret that college sports fans love rivalries. Every year, it seems like they anxiously wait for their favorite team’s matchup against their most-heated rival.

On Thursday, Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the 10 best rivalries in college sports. It’s not surprising to see which rivalry grabbed the No. 1 spot on his list.

According to Crawford, the most-heated rivalry in college sports belongs to Michigan and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes dominated this rivalry from 2012 to 2019, winning almost every matchup in convincing fashion. This past season, however, the Wolverines managed to end their drought.

Michigan’s offense put together an outstanding performance against Ohio State, rushing for nearly 300 yards in frigid conditions. That win pretty much took this rivalry to a whole new level.

From 247Sports:

See how much this rivalry means to college football? Michigan broke a lengthy losing skid to Ohio State last fall and it led to a Big Ten Conference title and College Football Playoff berth. One of the longest uninterrupted rivalries was halted due to an unexpected hiccup during the 2020 season, but its return did not disappoint. The level of respect for the opposition began to dwindle a bit on Ohio State’s side of the rivalry due to the Buckeyes’ decade-plus reign of dominance prior to last season, but now the disdain is even stronger.

Ohio State will try to avenge last season’s loss in 2022, that’s for sure.

Michigan currently leads the all-time series with a 59-51-6 record.