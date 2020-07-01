Analyst Names Ohio State’s ‘Most Dangerous’ Game In 2020

Once again, Ohio State enters the 2020 college football season as the Big Ten favorite and a national title contender.

The Buckeyes won the conference for a third-straight year in 2019 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2016. Unfortunately, they lost a heartbreaker to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Penn State is likely Ohio State’s main competition in the Big Ten, but 247Sports national analyst Barton Simmons thinks the Buckeyes’ “most dangerous game” is actually not in conference play.

This morning, 247Sports released a feature on the “most dangerous” matchup for every Big Ten team. Simmons thinks the Buckeyes’ trip to Eugene to play Oregon fits the bill.

“Ohio State is the trendy pick to win a national championship this year but if the Buckeyes can’t get it done on the road against Oregon in Week 2, that is going to be a gut punch for a team that knows what it feels like to get left out of the playoffs,” he said.

Of course, an early loss to the Ducks wouldn’t be fatal for Ohio State’s playoff hopes. It would, however, leave them with no margin for error.

In 2017, OSU fell at home to Oklahoma in September. They still would have made the playoff–if they hadn’t slipped up at Iowa and gotten blown out later in the season.

If you’re the Buckeyes, you don’t want to risk having to run the table in the Big Ten, even if there’s a good chance you’ll do it anyway. That’s why the trip to Oregon in Week 2 is so important.