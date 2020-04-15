Analyst Names Ohio State’s Biggest ‘Trap Game’ In 2020

Every year, there are certain games that automatically stand out on the schedule for top teams. They’re usually rivalry matchups or games against other projected ranked opponents.

However, there’s another type of game on every team’s schedule, and it is one that no coach likes to talk about: the trap game. These potential slip-ups against inferior competition are the reason coaches often talk up every opponent like they are the second coming of 2001 Miami.

Some teams are better at handling the trap game than others, but no one is immune to the occasional poor performance. Take Ohio State for example. The Buckeyes usually take care of business against outmatched foes but have fallen on their faces in the past (see Iowa 2017 and Purdue 2018).

247Sports national analyst Brad Crawford released a feature this morning on the 10 biggest trap games in college football this season. He picked one for Ohio State: October 17 at Michigan State.

Michigan State hasn’t beaten OSU since its shocking win in Columbus in 2015, but this year’s contest will be in East Lansing. Additionally, it is wedged in between games against Iowa and Penn State for the Buckeyes.

Considering how often Ohio State pounds Big Ten competition, admittedly, this was a tough one. By Week 7, the Spartans could have their backs against the wall during Mel Tucker’s first season, in the middle of a four-game stretch against Top 25 competition. Michigan State will be battle-tested, potentially beat up and hoping to snap a four-year skid against one of its conference rivals. If you’re the Spartans, you’re hoping for nasty weather at home.

Admittedly, there aren’t that many other options for a ‘trap game’ on Ohio State’s schedule. The Buckeyes are overwhelming Big Ten favorites and should be favored in every conference game.

If not Michigan State, maybe consecutive road trips to Maryland and Illinois before the annual rivalry game with Michigan could be trap-worthy for OSU. However, if the Buckeyes are undefeated at that point, it is tough to see them dropping either matchup.

Ohio State’s full 2020 schedule can be found here.