Analyst Names Ohio State’s “Breakout Player” For 2020 Season

Ohio State’s season came to a bitter end in the College Football Playoff semi-final at the hands of the Clemson Tigers.

The Buckeyes were the better team for the majority of the contest. But Clemson’s championship experience was too much too handle for OSU.

Now, all eyes turn to the 2020-21 season. The Buckeyes are once again one of several National Championship contenders.

Ohio State will have to replace star players like RB J.K. Dobbins and DE Chase Young. But QB Justin Fields returns to lead another talented roster.

It’s no secret several Buckeyes will have to step up next season. ESPN has one Buckeye in mind that is poised for a breakout year.

ESPN has pegged DE Zach Harrison as the Buckeye ready to dominate in 2020.

Here’s what the ESPN Writer Tom VanHaaren has to say about Harrison:

“Harrison was a five-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class. … Harrison had the opportunity to learn from Chase Young this season but got a chance to start when Young was suspended late in the season. Harrison took the opportunity and finished with 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss, with 24 total tackles on the season. … Harrison will be counted on even more in 2020 and could be the next great defensive end in a long line of excellent linemen to come through Ohio State,” VanHaaren said.

It looks like Harrison could be another elite pass-rusher for Ohio State.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes need another monster in the trenches to get back to the College Football Playoff in the 2020-21 season.

Is Harrison ready for the challenge?

[ESPN]