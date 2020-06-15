Analyst Names The No. 1 Game For The 2020 College Football Season

The 2020 college football season may be unlike any season in the sport’s history – and not because of anything happening on the field.

But there are still some big matchups to look forward to. Rivalry games, crucial conference games and inter-conference games are all poised to give us some fun Saturdays.

One analyst believes that a rivalry game with major conference and national title implications will be the No. 1 game of the 2020 college football season. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports did his ranking of the 20 best college football games of 2020 and declared the Penn State vs. Ohio State game on October 24 to be No. 1.

Marcello explained that the game is “playoff-caliber” and in the middle of the season at that. He also pointed out the incredible storylines, players and coaches for both teams. The biggest factor is that Marcello’s projections have the winner of this game going on to win the national title.

Via 247Sports:

“A playoff-caliber game in the middle of the season,” Marcello wrote. “You’ve gotta love it. Can Penn State get over the hump and knock off the Buckeyes for the first time since 2016? Justin Fields will have plenty to say about that, but Penn State’s offense could make hay against a Buckeyes defense with only three returning starters. Either way, this might not just be the top game in the Big Ten, but this is the game of the year. My Big Ten projections have the winner of this game winning the national title. “James Franklin might be the second-most criticized coach behind Jim Harbaugh in the Big Ten… Knocking off Ohio State is what he needs to do to quiet the critics and this game in Happy Valley could shut down all of that chatter. The problem, of course, is Justin Fields. The key is stopping Fields and Penn State’s offense finding a way against an Ohio State defense rebuilding at big spots, including defensive end. We’ll see if quarterback Sean Clifford can get it done. Either way, this game will be incredibly entertaining.”

The two schools have been the top two teams in the Big Ten for the better part of four years. Better yet, their games have consistently been close.

The last four Ohio State-Penn State games have been decided by a grand total of 16 points. But this one will be contested in Happy Valley.

