Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s Bowl Game Next Season

Ohio State returned to the College Football Playoff in 2019 and was just a couple of plays away from advancing to the national title game. The goal next year will be to finish the job.

When the 2020 season opens, it is a guarantee that Ohio State will once again be the Big Ten favorite. The Buckeyes will also be projected to not only make it back to the CFP, but potentially to win it all.

Sure it’s really early to project how the 2020 bowl season will shape up, but 247Sports’ Brad Crawford has released his predictions for next year’s New Year’s Six games. He has Ohio State entering the playoff as the No. 1 team in the country.

Their opponent in the national semifinal at the Rose Bowl will be Florida, Crawford says.

It’s a bit hazy, sure, but there is a justifiable path to the Playoff for Dan Mullen in Year 3 with the Gators. Let’s say Florida finishes 11-1 during the regular season with its only loss coming to Georgia in Jacksonville — which would include a Top 10 win over LSU in Gainesville. Georgia finishes 11-1 with a loss to Alabama, thus wins the East with the tiebreaker. Then, the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs again in Atlanta, ensuring Florida is the SEC’s second-most attractive option for the Playoff committee. Hmm. Keep an eye on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who will surge to the front of the Heisman race. The other team here is chalk. Ohio State should field the most talented team nationally next fall with Justin Fields back and a host of playmakers around him.

Ohio State’s running game suffers a huge loss with JK Dobbins moving on to the NFL, but Fields and his bevy of talented receivers should be able to mitigate the blow.

The Buckeyes have not won the national championship since 2014. Will they accomplish that goal in 2020?