It’s no secret college football’s 2020 season is in jeopardy. But if played, it’ll go down as the one of the most unique seasons in the sport’s history.

We’re still unsure if football will be played in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped college football analysts from previewing and predicting the upcoming season. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon has revealed his prediction for how the preseason AP Top 25 Poll will look ahead of the 2020 season.

It’s essentially a two-team race at the top as the season approaches. Clemson and Ohio State are widely considered the best two teams in the nation at the moment. Bleacher Report anticipates the Buckeyes to land at No. 1, followed by the Tigers at two.

A trio of SEC teams – Alabama, Georgia and LSU – are pegged at No. 3, 4 and 5, in that order. Oklahoma – last season’s No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs – looks to start the year at No. 6. Take a look at the rest of Bleacher Report’s top-10 poll prediction below.

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Florida Penn State Texas Texas A&M

Florida is at No. 7, according to the prediction. The Gators are likely to start the year ranked in the top 10. Dan Mullen has the SEC program on the right track. Some believe the Gators could even win the SEC title this season.

Penn State joins Ohio State as one of two Big Ten programs within the top 10. The Nittany Lions are at No. 8 are followed by the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

