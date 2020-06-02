Analyst Ranks Big Ten’s 3 Best Teams For 2020 Season

Over the past few years, the Big Ten has become arguably the most competitive conference in college football. With the 2020 season only a few months away, it appears the conference should be loaded with talent once again.

Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the Big Ten en route to the College Football Playoff. Head coach Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer better than anyone could’ve imagined.

Though the Buckeyes will remain a contender this fall, they should have some company in their division. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the top teams in the Big Ten.

Interestingly enough, the top three teams according to Crawford all reside in the Big Ten East. Ohio State is at the very top of the power rankings, which really shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Here are the top three teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2020 season, via 247Sports:

Ohio State Penn State Michigan

Justin Fields will be a strong candidate to win the Heisman Trophy this year. The dual-threat quarterback should only get better with another year under his belt.

Michigan and Penn State also have talented quarterbacks under center in Dylan McCaffrey and Sean Clifford, respectively. Both programs have to dethrone Ohio State if they want to be in the mix for a national title.

As for the Big Ten West, the two teams at the top of Crawford’s list are Minnesota and Wisconsin. Everyone fell in love with the Golden Gophers last season in large part because P.J. Fleck revitalized the program so quickly.

Do you agree with Crawford’s rankings for the Big Ten?

You can view his full picks here.