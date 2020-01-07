Analyst Ranks College Football’s Top 3 Returning Quarterbacks

Only one game remains in the college football season as the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers gear up for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the college football season coming to an end, the best players – who are draft eligible – are announcing their NFL draft decisions.

Two of the best quarterbacks from the 2019 season are off to the NFL. Heisman Trophy-winner Joe Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are leaving the college football ranks.

With Burrow and Tagovailoa gone, one college football analyst looked at the best returning quarterbacks for the 2020 season.

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus ranked the 10-best returning quarterbacks.

Here are the top three:

3. Jamie Newman, Transferring from Wake Forest

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

***

Newman is one of the most-intriguing story-lines of the off-season. After a solid season at Wake Forest, the transfer quarterback could change the landscape of college football with his decision. He was linked to Oregon right after announcing his transfer and would give the Ducks a legitimate shot at the playoff.

Meanwhile, every college football fans know what Fields and Lawrence are capable of each and every time they touch the football.

Lawrence still has one game left this season – the title game in just under a week.