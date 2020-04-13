Analyst Ranks College Football’s Top 5 QBs For 2020

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields enter the 2020 season as the best quarterbacks in college football. But which of the two is the better player?

Brad Crawford of 247Sports posted his top 25 quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2020 season on Sunday. While Lawrence has the more impressive resume, Crawford believes Fields is the best quarterback in college football.

“The Heisman finalist is a frontrunner for next season’s top individual honor,” Crawford wrote on 247Sports. “I ranked him No. 2 behind Lawrence in February, but the arrival of Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon clears up a previous question I had about Ohio State’s rushing attack following the departure of JK Dobbins.”

The Fields-Lawrence debate will be a major talking point throughout the 2020 season. But in reality, it’s hard to go wrong picking either one. Here’s a look at the rest of Crawford’s top five quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season:

Justin Fields – Ohio State Trevor Lawrence – Clemson Sam Ehlinger – Texas Sam Howell – North Carolina Jayden Daniels – Arizona State

It’s a no-brainer putting Fields and Lawrence at No. 1 and 2, respectively. But there’s clearly a huge drop-off after that.

Ehlinger, Howell and Daniels are quality starters.

But all three quarterbacks are nowhere near the level of Fields and Lawrence.

