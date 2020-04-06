Analyst Releases 2020 Bowl Projection For Ohio State

An incredible 2019 season ended in heartbreaking fashion for Ohio State. But the Buckeyes may have a chance to avenge their playoff loss this upcoming season.

Ryan Day has an already prominent program on the heels of a national championship. But first, he has to get past the semifinals.

The Buckeyes fell victim, once again, to the Clemson Tigers late in the 2019 season. Justin Fields was just a play away from becoming an OSU legend, but the contest went the way of the Tigers.

But all eyes are looking ahead to the 2020 season with last year’s playoff loss in the rear-view mirror. College Football News projects the Ohio State Buckeyes will return to the College Football Playoff this season, but this time, they’ll be facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large Spring Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Last Season: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

No one would complain about an Ohio State vs. Georgia playoff contest – especially in the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes’ last Rose Bowl appearance came in Urban Meyer’s final season, when they beat Washington, 28-23.

A return, this time in a playoff game, would garner a high turnout from Buckeye Nation.

Ohio State is bound for another big year in 2020.