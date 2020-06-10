Analyst Thinks 1 Team Is In ‘Best Position’ To Win National Title

In Year One under Ryan Day, Ohio State came painfully close to a national title. The hope in Columbus is that this year they will get over the hump.

There are plenty of reasons for hope, starting with quarterback Justin Fields. He’s one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy and could potentially work his way into the discussion for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Additionally, the Buckeyes are loaded on the perimeter at wideout and return three starters on the offensive line. The defense took some major hits with the losses of Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, but also brings back plenty of talent.

Yesterday, 247Sports released its preseason top 25, which featured the Buckeyes at No. 1. Today, 247Sports national analyst Brandon Marcello discussed the Buckeyes on the “College Football Daily” podcast.

During his segment, Marcello outlined why Ohio State is well-positioned to win the national championship.

“If they can keep it together like they did last year under Ryan Day, with something to prove, Ohio State, they win the Big Ten,” Marcello said. “They’re going to win the national championship when January rolls around. Clemson is talented but (there are weaknesses) here and there. It makes you wonder with Clemson, they’ll run through the ACC but Ohio State is the (better) built team at this point. With the way they got rolling down the hill at the end of last year, they do that again, they’re winning a ‘natty.’”

When we release our annual preseason Top 25 later this summer, the Buckeyes are likely to be ranked No. 2, ahead of Alabama and behind only Clemson. Without question, Ohio State is expected to win a fourth-straight conference title and return to the College Football Playoff.

Assuming they get there, we’ll see if they have what it takes to deliver the first national title for the program since 2014.