Anonymous NFL GMs Have Telling Comments On Justin Fields

Justin Fields‘ NFL stock isn’t exactly the highest it has ever been with eight weeks left before the NFL Draft. But that comes as a surprise to several anonymous NFL general managers.

Speaking to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, two NFL GMs seems baffled at the idea that people don’t have Justin Fields’ draft stock higher. One GM, who La Canfora called “serious about taking a quarterback” said he’s not buying the reports that people don’t want him just because of one game.

The game in question is a three-interception performance Fields had against Indiana in 2020. That game equalled the entirety of his interception total from 14 games in 2019 alone.

“Are people really that down on this kid?” the GM said. “I don’t know what to make of it. He had a game he would want back. Is that some kind of a sin now? I’m not buying it.”

Another GM went so far as to say that if presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had stayed at Clemson, Justin Fields would be the top pick in April’s draft.

“Let’s say Trevor Lawrence wasn’t in this draft. He’s staying in school. Whatever,” the second GM said. “So who is the first pick in the draft? Who does Urban Meyer take? Justin Fields.”

My NFL notes, including a look at the staredown in Pittsburgh, some QB rumblings and a key extension candidate: https://t.co/4kN5OZdR9U — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 22, 2021

In 22 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4-percent of his passes for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, and led Ohio State to the national title game in 2020.

Justin Fields has a strong college CV. There’s no doubt about that. But it takes more than a stellar list of college accomplishments to impress some NFL GMs.

How high will Fields go in the 2021 NFL Draft?