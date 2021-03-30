Anonymous NFL Scout Has Telling Comment On Justin Fields

By all accounts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been quite impressive during his Pro Day workout on Tuesday.

In addition to running a blazing 40-yard dash, Fields showed off his arm strength and arm talent. All of these attributes have contributed to the Buckeyes star being a projected top-10 pick.

Take a look.

Justin Fields putting on a show at pro day 💣 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/I4cgaiDf1N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2021

Now, Pro Day workouts are held against air, so they do have to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, at least one scout in attendance apparently couldn’t help but be excited by what he saw from Fields.

According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, the anonymous scout told him it was “the best QB workout I’ve seen in a while.”

Just had a scout text me from the Ohio State pro day. “That was the best QB workout I’ve seen in a while”@justnfields — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 30, 2021

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to be the top two picks in next month’s draft, No. 3 is where we can begin to wonder when Fields will come off the board.

The 49ers, who earn that third pick, are expected to take a quarterback, and the Atlanta Falcons (No. 4 pick), Carolina Panthers (No. 8 pick) and Denver Broncos (No. 9 pick) could be in the market for one as well.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of a team trading up into the top 10 to select a signal caller, a distinct possibility with as many as five quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round this year.