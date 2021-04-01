Anonymous Ohio State Source Responds To Justin Fields Talk

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had the football world in shambles when asked about Justin Fields during an interview with Pat McAfee.

McAfee asked the former NFL quarterback why the former Ohio State quarterback appeared to be falling in the NFL Draft – despite a solid pro day and tremendous 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Orlovsky, he cited a few comments from an anonymous scout that weren’t very kind to Fields. The scout suggested Fields didn’t work hard and was the “last one in the building and the first one out.” Well, those comments got attributed to Orlovsky, who eventually clarified his comments.

Over the past two days, plenty of people have come forward in defense of the Ohio State quarterback. One Ohio State source put the record straight in a comment to college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Spoke to an OSU source abt rumors questioning Justin Fields work ethic:“That couldn’t be further from the truth. If anyone couldve opted out & still got drafted high, it was him.He stayed & worked hard on his craft.He goes vegan to maintain his body.He’s the ultimate competitor." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 1, 2021

“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” the source said. “If anyone could’ve opted out & still got drafted high, it was him. He stayed & worked hard on his craft. He goes vegan to maintain his body. He’s the ultimate competitor.”

The comments Orlovsky heard could have come from a team putting out misinformation before the draft kicks off. That happens in the months leading up to the draft from teams who hope to see certain prospects slip to their range.

Regardless, Fields is a likely lock to be a top-10 pick when the 2021 draft kicks off.